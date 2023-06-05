About 80 schoolgirls have been poisoned in two primary schools in Afghanistan

Between Saturday and Sunday about 80 girls studying in two elementary schools in northern Afghanistan they were poisoned, under circumstances yet to be clarified. It happened in the province of Sar-e Pol, in two schools not far from each other. The students were taken to the hospital and are now fine, but it is not known exactly how they were poisoned. They were all between 6 and 12 years old, the only age at which women in Afghanistan can go to school: since the Taliban regained power in August 2021, women are only allowed to study until the end of primary school (which corresponds more or less to the Italian elementary schools).

According to a local education official, whoever caused the poisoning was motivated by “personal grievance”: but he did not clarify what he meant, or provide more details on the identity of the person or people who poisoned the students . An investigation has been opened to ascertain the precise causes of the poisoning and identify those responsible.