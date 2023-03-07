Home World Abs in two days | Magazine
by admin
One guy managed to get abs in just two days!

Izvor: BigLike Images/Shutterstock.com

Can you imagine someone getting a “toned” stomach and abs in just two days? That’s exactly what a guy from Manchester managed to do.

Bizarre for some, and genius for others! Thanks to tattoo artist, Dean Gunter, this guy got his wish without breaking a sweat and got his abs. Only the pain during tattooing was unavoidable.

The perfectly done muscle lines on the skin seemed so realistic, even the master faithfully depicted the veins and hairs at the base of the stomach. As the master himself said, his client has always longed for abs, but couldn’t bring himself to go to the gym or start a diet.

Source: tiktok/dean.gunther

Certainly this was one of the most unusual projects for him, but he did the tattoo with pleasure and shared the whole process on his profile. People were, to put it mildly, shocked – “They’ll regret it in a couple of years”, “Shame”, “Why don’t you just go to the gym?”, were just some of the comments.

See more in the video:

Source: TikTok/dean.gunther

(WORLD)

