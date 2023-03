VATICAN CITY – In his personal history two events are now inextricably linked, in Germany and beyond, the crisis of sexual abuse and the reforms of the “synodal path”. At 72, the bishop of Osnabrück Franz-Josef Bode he resigned for failing to respond adequately to complaints against some pedophile priests and religious in his diocese. “I have long dealt more with the perpetrators and the institution than with the victims,” ​​he said.