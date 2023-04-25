Aca Bulić on Goca Tržan | Entertainment

Aca Bulić spoke out after Maja Nikolić told that he allegedly had an affair with her colleague Goca Tržan while he was married.

Izvor: YouTube/AmiG Show

Goca Tržan criticized Maja Nikolić in an interview and said that “we have already seen all her craziness”, then Maja spoke up and revealed that she is at war with her colleague because of her professional and musical successes, but also her achievements in the field of love.

Nikolić didn’t stop there, but made everything even more spicy, when she discovered that Goca Tržan couldn’t wait for her to break up with Aco Bulić, in order to get into a relationship with him – “That was a long time ago. She was waiting for me to break up with him, he was unmarried at the time. Aca Bulić and I broke up and he then went to London to get married and be with a woman of his own, I said: ‘It doesn’t suit me, I don’t think of being with a married man.’ , regardless of the fact that we lived in Belgrade, socialized, loved each other… That story of ours lasted for three years. Goca Tržan was with a man, my ex-boyfriend, after me, and that – she was with him while he was married.” said Maja and added:

“The difference between me and Goca Tržan is that I don’t sleep with married people, that I respect the sanctity of marriage, children, family and family because I fast and take communion. It’s not that she’s not a cougar, she’s the bottom and the margin of the Serbian variety show, who over corpses and doing all kinds of things, sleeping with other people’s husbands and boyfriends (Aca and I had a relationship then, I dedicated the song ‘Ubile me, Dragan’ to him)… She was waiting for me to break up with him, that she would then be in a scheme with a married man, because he got married in the meantime. That bigotry stems from that time, and let me tell you something you didn’t know until now.”

On this occasion, the representatives of the seventh force contacted Aca Bulic, who strongly denied these claims – ““Goca Tržan has always been just a friend whom I have valued and respected for years,” was all that the ex-boyfriend of Zadruga participant Ana Ćurčić said.

(MONDO/Pink.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!