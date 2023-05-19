Aca Lukas in the company of former cooperative member Sandra Čaprić | Entertainment

A clip from Ace Lukas’s performance surfaced on social networks, where he is accompanied by a former member of the Zadruga.

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages/Instagram/sandracapric.official

Aca Lukas performed in a club in Stuttgart, and at one point he was joined on stage by a former member of Zadruga, a singer Sandra Capric who had a serious accident at the end of July last year when she fell off a quad bike on Zlatibor. After the accident, she ended up in the hospital, which she left after two operations. A long and difficult recovery followed, but it seems that the singer endured everything heroically and has fully recovered and now she can’t take the smile off her face.

She sang the song “Black Snow” on stage with Lukas, and during the track they did what no one expected. They sang in a duet, and at one point they were freer and performed a hit number in an embrace.

Sandra Čaprić is for this event she put on a white, tight dress that had slits on it and revealed her bare stomach. The singer became famous by participating in the talent show program Pinkove zvezda, and then in Zadruza 5.

During her participation in the reality show, she had a romance with Filip Car, which is why she had a series of skirmishes and conflicts with Dalila Dragojević. After Caro, Sandra got closer to Marko Janjušević Janjuš, and their relationship is still a mystery to the public.

