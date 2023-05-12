Aca Sofronijević on growing up and relationship with her father | Entertainment

Aca Sofronijević is honest about his upbringing and his relationship with his father, to whom he is grateful today for many things.

Aca Sofronijevic he is one of our most popular and successful accordion players, and he recently admitted that he is emotionally fulfilled again, and in love with a certain doctor whom he does not want to expose to the public.

In his new interview, he talked about his upbringing and pointed out that he is grateful to his parents for the right upbringing. Sofra owes everything he has created in his life to his family, primarily to his father and mother who were by his side while he was building his musical career, and now he has discovered that the key to his successful upbringing was his parents.

“My father is quite a strict man. I was taught from a young age that when I fall, you know, the child is walking through the park, falls and starts crying. No, I never cried because I was taught from a young age that if I cry, I will be beaten, and if I cry for no reason. I fall like that, I remember, my dad used to tell me that and he says: ‘Well, what happened?’. ‘It’s nothing, it’s nothing’ And we move on. That’s it. I guess that desire to fight is instilled in me since I was little, that I must not whine, that I must not complain, and that I must just go on, forward, following my own path, whatever it may be at that moment. So even today, I cry very little, I complain and I don’t let anything move me from my balance,” revealed Sofronijević.

As his schooling required a lot of sacrifice, discipline and work, the famous accordion player decided to repay his parents for all the support and love they gave him. A few years ago, he decided to give his father a car as a present.

“My dad is a very modest man who drove a car from 1984, and that’s why I decided to make him happy and give him a new car. To tell you the truth, I didn’t buy him a new car, but it’s definitely a newer generation. He deserved that from his son gets a gift like this,” Sofra revealed at the time.

