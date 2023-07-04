Academic Theater Festival PAF | MobIT

The awards of this year’s Academic Theater Festival – PAF were presented on the big stage of the National Theater of RS.

Source: mtel

Last night, on the big stage of the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska, the awards ceremony of this year’s Academic Theater Festival was held, which was held from June 30 to July 3 at the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska, organized by the Academy of Arts of the University of Banja Luka and the Center for Visual Arts.

The second Academic Theater Festival – PAF, hosted over a hundred participants, from six different academies and faculties of drama and related arts from the region.

Source: Janja_Bijelic/[email protected]

The festival was also supported by the company m:tel, already a proven friend of theater and art.

