Academician Hassan Diab sentenced to life in prison for 1980 Paris synagogue bombing

Lebanese-born academic Hassan Diab was sentenced to life imprisonment for having caused the violent explosion that on October 3, 1980, in front of the synagogue on rue Copernic in Paris, killed four people and injured about forty. The trial against Diab began in Paris on April 3, after more than 42 years and after one of the longest judicial inquiries ever conducted in France. Diab is 69 years old, lives in Canada, where he took citizenship, and had refused to participate in the trial, pleading innocent. During the trial, the defense argued that Diab was not in France on the day of the attack, but in Beirut.

In 1980 the political responsibility for the attack was initially attributed by the media to the neo-Nazi movement, but after a while the investigations concentrated on another track: Palestinian terrorism. However, the first clues against Diab emerged from the investigations only in 1999: years passed before an international arrest warrant was issued and still more years before Canada agreed to extradition, in 2014. In 2018, however, the case was closed due to lack of rehearsals and Diab was able to return to Canada. In 2021 the French Supreme Court accepted the request for an appeal against the closure of the case and the trial finally came. It is very likely that the life sentence will be followed by a second extradition request, but it is not easy to predict how the Canadian authorities will respond.