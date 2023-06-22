Academy announces new rules for Oscar 2025 – MONDO MODA

A Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a new rule that increases the requirements for productions to compete for the Oscar for Best Picture 2025.

Currently, a film must play at least seven days in theaters in one of the six largest cities in the US. However, with the new rule, it will be necessary to increase the screening in theaters, in at least 10 of the 50 largest American cities.

This expansion doesn’t need to come soon after the first week, pointed out the Academy, but neither can it happen more than 45 days after the original release. For production companies that intend to release films at the very end of the year, the institution responsible for the Oscar will demand to know in advance the distribution plans.

Most major studio films won’t suffer from this new Academy requirement, which should hit the distribution plans (and wallets) hardest of streaming platforms, independent distributors, and foreign films seeking major category nominations.

Bill Kramer and Janet Yang, heads of the Academy, explained the decision in a joint statement:

“Our mission is to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of filmmaking, and our hope is that the new rules will increase the visibility of films around the world, encouraging audiences to come to theaters. Based on conversations with several industry partners, we feel this decision benefits artists and moviegoers alike.”

The 96th Academy Awards Ceremony will take place on March 10, 2024, with the top award nominees announced on January 23.

