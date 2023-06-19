Acapulco Apartments want to break everything in “La Persiana”

The Grenadians Acapulco Apartments they go ahead with all their energies intact. That is what that outburst of adolescent rage that is “La Persiana”, her new single, demonstrates.

Apartamentos Acapulco never stop showing their nerve and energy in each of their songs. The one that is now being released, “La Persiana”, is an “adolescent cry that transcends generations. Breaking everything, starting from scratch, looking forward and not thinking about anything else. A new light of hope with which Apartamentos Acapulco shows that they are still here , who never left and who still have a lot to teach. Another hit for a next album that is already on the way”.

Energy, distortion and pop melodies, something that we are very clear that we will find in quantity in his next full length. Edited by Intromúsica and Altafonte, “La Persiana” is a song that has been recorded, mixed and mastered by Carlos Díaz in the Santa María de la Vega studios, Granada.

The video has been made jointly by Av Contents and the band itself, based on various archive images and concert and tour shots of the group from Granada.

you will be able to see Acapulco Apartments live on Olivenza (August 26, Contempopránea), Alcalá de Henares (September 1 and 2, Festival Gigante), Granada 815 September, Granada Sound) and Valencia (November 24, 16 Tons). More dates will be added shortly.

