At 11:00 on December 12, in the Shijiazhuang International Land Port, the China-Europe Railway Express, fully loaded with 100 standard containers of export goods, set off for Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. This is the first China-Europe Railway Express in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region that goes directly to the Czech Republic. It will effectively enhance the radiation capabilities of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei to Central and Eastern European countries, and provide a strong support for the development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei export-oriented economy to a new level and deep integration into the “Belt and Road”. Strong transportation guarantee.

It is reported that the train is jointly organized by the China-Central and Eastern Europe (Cangzhou) SME Cooperation Zone and Shijiazhuang International Land Port. There are heaters, clothing, loaders and other goods, with a weight of 587.16 tons and a value of 28.6232 million yuan. The train leaves the country through the Erenhot port, passes through Mongolia, Russia, Belarus, Poland and other countries, and travels 9,854 kilometers. It is expected to arrive in Prague in 18 days.

Central and Eastern European countries have always been important trading partners of our province. The only small and medium-sized enterprise cooperation zone for Central and Eastern European countries in the country is located in Cangzhou City, our province. The Czech Republic, located in the “heart of Europe”, is not only Hebei’s main center in Central and Eastern Europe. As a trading country, it is also an important hub for Chinese enterprises to enter the EU market. With the support and promotion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Provincial Foreign Affairs Office and other departments, Shijiazhuang International Land Port took advantage of the opportunity of holding the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (Cangzhou) Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Cooperation Forum and the external cooperation resources of Zhongjie Industrial Park in Bohai New Area, Cangzhou. The China Railway Express directly to the Czech Republic has further consolidated our province’s advantages in trade with Central and Eastern Europe, and has become a new bridge to promote and deepen economic and trade cooperation between Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Central and Eastern European countries, and to drive mutual benefit in industry and trade.

“The opening of the train will promote the strengthening and upgrading of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Central and Eastern European countries.” Gao Xiang, general manager of the Hebei-Europe supply chain of Hebei Land Port Group, said that the train will provide a powerful source for bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, production capacity and other fields. Support, further promote Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei’s participation in the “Belt and Road”, continuously strengthen two-way economic cooperation, and accelerate the creation of a new platform for “Belt and Road” international cooperation.

The first train to Prague is the 14th international line opened by Shijiazhuang International Land Port and the 9th line in the direction of Europe. With the strong support of Beijing Railway Bureau Gaoyi Freight and Gaoyi Station, the “expansion” of the line from Shijiazhuang International Land Port to European countries provides a time-sensitive and economical route for the manufacturing industry in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region to “enter” the European market. The new path with high stability will help promote the cross-border flow of goods and services, and add strong impetus to the development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei foreign trade industry and export-oriented economy.

In recent years, Shijiazhuang International Land Port has given full play to the core role of the national first-class railway logistics hub base, the land port-type national logistics hub, and the national multimodal transport demonstration project. New steps have been made and new achievements have been made in the channel, and nearly 50 countries and regions such as Germany, France, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Vietnam have been connected, and the role of the channel in the “Belt and Road” has been continuously enhanced.

“The Czech train will become a ‘stabilizer’ and an ‘accelerator’ for smooth trade between the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Central and Eastern Europe.” Guo Quanfu, executive president of Hebei Lugang Group, said that in the future, it will further expand the operation route of the China-Europe train and increase the scale of operation. Improve cross-border accessibility and collection and distribution service capabilities, accelerate the establishment of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei China-Europe Railway Express assembly center, strengthen the integration of logistics hubs and manufacturing industries, and contribute to the promotion of international trade development and high-level opening up.

It is reported that since the beginning of this year, Shijiazhuang International Land Port has opened 469 China-Europe trains, sent 46,208 TEUs, weighed 453,000 tons, and valued 9.698 billion yuan, an increase of 165%, 163%, 237%, and 176% year-on-year respectively. Various indicators continue to rank first in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei. (Chief reporter Wu Wen Correspondent Yu Chenjun Liu Xiaohui）