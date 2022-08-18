Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 18th Topic: Access to nearly 200 cities in Europe by China-Europe freight trains to open up a new Asia-Europe international transport channel

Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Jieanbei

As the flagship project and iconic brand of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, the China Railway Express has become a popular international public product since its launch. At present, China-Europe trains have operated more than 57,000 trains in total, reaching 196 cities in 24 European countries. The National Development and Reform Commission held a special press conference on the 18th, focusing on the development achievements and future prospects of China-Europe freight trains.

Open up new routes for Asia-Europe land transport

As of the end of July, China-Europe freight trains have laid a total of 82 transportation routes, reaching 196 cities in 24 European countries, gradually “connecting points into lines” and “weaving lines into a network”. The transportation service network covers the whole of Europe, forming a The international transportation artery that runs through Eurasia.

“The opening of the China-Europe freight train has improved the Asia-Europe land transportation network, expanded the international intermodal transportation channel, greatly improved the capabilities of ports and hub nodes along the line, formed a spatial layout of ‘multi-directional extension, sea-land interconnection’, and created international logistics and transportation. A new situation for cooperation.” said Xu Jianping, director of the opening department of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Relying on the New Eurasian Continental Bridge and the Siberian Continental Bridge, China Railway, based on the early exploration of the opening of Asia-Europe international trains, starts from Chongqing, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Wuhan, Suzhou, Yiwu and other cities, and runs to Germany, Poland and other countries The China-Europe Railway Express opened the curtain of China-Europe Railway Express connecting the Eurasian continent and promoting the development of the “Belt and Road”.

On June 8, 2016, the unified brand of China Railway Express was officially launched.

“With the joint efforts of all parties, the China-Europe freight trains have entered a stage of standardized and large-scale development, and the quality of the trains has been continuously improved, and the effect of helping high-quality joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ has become increasingly prominent. From 2016 to 2019, the number of China-Europe freight trains operated from The number of trains has increased from 1,702 to 8,225, an increase of nearly five times in three years. In 2020, the number of trains will exceed 10,000, reaching 12,406, and in 2021, it will reach 15,183.” said Zhuang He, director of the freight department of China National Railway Group.

Zhuang He said that in order to maintain the unified brand of “China-Europe Railway Express”, the China Railway Group will strengthen overall planning, and together with the main operators of China-Europe Railway Express in various places, further unify the use of standardized China-Europe Railway Express names, and jointly build China-Europe Railway Express into an internationally competitive and Well-known logistics brand.

Build a new platform for economic and trade cooperation along the route

As of the end of July, China-Europe trains have operated more than 57,000 trains, transporting 5.3 million TEUs of goods, with a heavy container rate of 98.3% and a cumulative value of nearly 300 billion US dollars. The categories of transported goods have gradually expanded from mobile phones, computers and other IT products in the early days of the opening to 53 categories and more than 50,000 varieties, such as clothing, shoes and hats, automobiles and accessories, grain, wine, coffee beans, and wood.

Xu Jianping said that the China Railway Express is not only an important bridge for international economic and trade cooperation and an important carrier for deepening cooperation with countries along the route, but also an important support for promoting regional economic development and a “life channel” for ensuring the safety of industrial and supply chains.

“The export-oriented industries in Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Henan, and other cities in China have achieved an average annual growth rate of about 30% after the China-Europe Railway Express. High-quality construction in the core area of ​​the road. With the development of China-Europe freight trains in cities such as Lodz in Poland and Duisburg in Germany, the status of international logistics hubs has been continuously improved. Locally produced special products are sold to China in large quantities by China-Europe freight trains.” .

According to reports, compared with sea freight and air freight, the transportation price of China-Europe freight train is one-fifth of that of air, and the operating time is one-fourth of that of sea freight. It is less affected by the natural environment and has high stability. Products with higher sexual requirements are very attractive.

“After the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, China-Europe freight trains gave full play to the advantages of ‘segment transportation’ and less personnel contact in international railway transport, and made every effort to undertake the transfer of goods by sea and air, effectively ensuring the stability of the international industrial chain and supply chain.” Xu Jianping said, domestic The China-Europe Railway Express operation platform actively meets the export needs of enterprises, and cooperates with a large number of enterprises such as TCL, Dell, Lenovo, Geely, Volvo and other companies to launch “customized trains”, effectively reducing the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic on the stability of the international industrial chain and supply chain. .

Continue to promote the high-quality development of China-Europe freight trains

Regarding how to promote the future development of China-Europe Railway Express, Xu Jianping said that he will focus on the theme of high-quality development, and coordinate the work in five areas around “consolidation, stability and improvement”, including strengthening the facility guarantee capability of China-Europe Railway Express, improving the quality and efficiency of China-Europe Railway Express, and innovation. China-Europe freight train operation management and development model, build China-Europe freight train international cooperation network, and strengthen China-Europe freight train operation risk prevention and control.

“We will focus on the bottleneck sections and congested ports, actively promote the upgrading and reconstruction of the ‘stuck neck’ section of the China-Europe freight train and the capacity expansion of key port stations, and actively expand the new operation with Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, West Asia and other countries. channel, continuously optimize the domestic layout of the China-Europe freight train assembly center, speed up the transformation of China-Europe freight trains from ‘point-to-point’ to ‘hub-to-hub’, and further promote the construction of the intergovernmental cooperation mechanism between my country and the countries along the route, and guide and promote relevant The country is speeding up to solve the problem of ‘blocking points’ and ‘stuck points’ of China-Europe freight trains within its territory.” Xu Jianping said.

In September last year, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Railway Group further improved the layout plan for the overseas passage of the China-Europe freight train, actively promoted the improvement of the traffic capacity of the north and middle passages, and accelerated the cultivation and development of the south passage.

Zhuang He said that in terms of the cultivation and development of the South Corridor, it will further strengthen international cooperation with railway, port, shipping and other enterprises in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and other countries, and promote the development of multimodal transport such as rail-road combined transport and rail-sea combined transport. Jointly promote the improvement of the timeliness, stability and economy of transportation in the South Corridor, and support domestic cities to expand the scale of China-Europe freight trains via the South Corridor.

Xia Jun, deputy director of the Supervision Department of the General Administration of Customs, said that the customs will actively strengthen cooperation with railway, postal and other departments for new formats and new models such as “China-Europe Railway Express + Cross-border E-commerce” and “China-Europe Railway Express + International Mail”. , to improve the informatization level of China-Europe Railway Express, support relevant cities to carry out China-Europe Railway Express transportation and postal testing under the premise of meeting regulatory conditions, encourage and guide more enterprises to participate in the cross-border e-commerce commodity transportation of China-Europe Railway Express, and support the development of new formats and new models. .