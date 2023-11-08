Accession Talks Opened: Ukraine and Moldova Start EU Membership Negotiations

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has confirmed that accession talks to the European Union (EU) have been opened with Ukraine. This historic decision was announced on Wednesday, with the Commission also commencing talks with Moldova.

Upon hearing the news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed satisfaction, describing the European Commission’s decision to start EU membership talks with Kyiv as the “right step.” In a video message, Zelensky expressed his belief that Ukraine belongs in the European Union, noting that Ukrainians have always been and remain part of the common European family.

Zelensky also took to Twitter to share his excitement, describing the decision as a “strong and historic step” towards a “stronger EU” with Ukraine as a member. He also conveyed gratitude to the European Union and personally thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for supporting Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

This development marks an important milestone in Ukraine’s journey to joining the European Union and signals a positive step towards closer ties between Ukraine and the EU.

Share this: Facebook

X

