The tangle of sheet metal tells of the violence of the crash. The car they were traveling in grandmother and granddaughter it ends up crumpled in the center of the maxi rear-end collision. Antonella Rossetti and Loredana Raimondo were 58 and 15 years old. They were from Mongrando, in the province of Biella. Both died instantly. Overwhelmed by the collision caused by the car following them, which effectively obliterated the rear part of theirs Opel Corsa.

The collision on the A4 They were walking that A4 that has recently recorded a close sequence of fatal accidents, always with women as victims. It was just after 3 pm when (perhaps) a slowdown at Cascina Merlata, between the exits of Pero, Fiera Milano and viale Certosa, in the direction of Venice, triggered series of clashes. In the carambola they remain involved a heavy vehicle of a transport company and the three cars that proceed behind.

The rescues The little red car ends up crushed in the middle. The alarm sends help to the scene. The highway is blocked by the vehicles of the fire brigade who are struggling to extract the motorists involved from the wreckage. Four ambulances arrive, a medical vehicle, the air ambulance, the patrols of the Polstrada. For grandmother and granddaughter there is nothing to do. The impact was devastating and left no way out.

The injured The four aboard the other two cars — two other women, a 21-year-old and a 63-year-old, and two men, a 39-year-old and a 69-year-old — are transported to code yellow at the Niguarda and San Carlo hospitals. The driver of the rear-ended truck comes out unharmed. For hours the traffic ends up haywire. The operations of the rescuers narrow the lane to a single lane. Queues will stretch for kilometers and it will take time for the situation to return to normal. In the meantime, the investigations by the traffic police of the Turin district will be carried outwhich has been entrusted with the investigations as it is responsible for that section of the motorway, to try to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the maxi collision and to verify any responsibilities.

The accident at the Ghisolfa tollbooth Just a handful of kilometers away, two weeks earlier, another rear-end collision had killed two more women. In the night between Friday 17 February and Saturday 18, a red Lancia Y parked at the Milan Ghisolfa barrier is mowed down from behind from a vehicle traveling at breakneck speed. The impact is tremendous. The two friends Laura Amato, 54, and Claudia Turconi, 59, social and health workers, die. Driving the car launched like a bullet is a 39-year-old Italian-Moroccan, under the influence of cannabis and benzodiazepines, and accused of double road homicide.

The dead dog trainer in Pero February 22nd the impact between his van and a truck instead he kills Beatrice Dell’Orto, a 33-year-old dog trainer. The crash is again on those few kilometers of asphalt, between the Pero and Milano Certosa exits, in the direction of Venice. Help will be useless for her too. From the crumpled metal sheets firefighters will be able extract only his two pit bulls alive.

