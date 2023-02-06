global current affairs

4Bai0WEh2c1 article Accident at a factory in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, many injured <a data-ail="686524" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4Bah6ZQBRE4 article The 7.8-magnitude earthquake caused more than 100 deaths in Turkey and Syria, and aftershocks are still continuing <a data-ail="686524" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4BaeMZvmrn0 article The “balloon incident” triggered political infighting in the <a data-ail="686524" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/united-states/" >United States</a>, and Trump criticized the Biden administration <a data-ail="686524" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4BaKGvUhnKM article Singapore media: Chinese nucleic acid testing kiosks gain a second life as bookstores and food stalls oversea.huanqiu.com

4BahW6kOvV9 article Central Meteorological Observatory: Large-scale rain and snow weather is brewing in the central and eastern regions <a data-ail="686524" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com