Accident at work in Faenza, worker dies crushed

by admin
Faenza (Ravenna), 28 April 2023 – Tragic accident at work in a company that rents agricultural machinery his via Emilia Ponente, to Faience. The victim is Luca Ferretti48 years old from Faenza: he died from the terrible injuries sustained in the accident while being transported by helicopter to the Trauma center of the Bufalini hospital in Cesena.

According to what was possible to reconstruct yesterday, it all happened in front of the company shed, a few meters from the entrance, inside the courtyard. The man was engaged in the operation unloading of a large agricultural machinery from a truck.

At a certain point – but the dynamics are still to be ascertained – there would have been a failure of a side railwith the machinery that overwhelmed the man, causing serious head injuries.

On the spot, alerted by those present, help immediately rushed: the 118 personnel with an ambulance and a state police car from the Faenza police station.

