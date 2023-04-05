Fano, April 5, 2023 – Giacomo Cesaretti was just the boy 26 years old who died this morning shortly after 7 in a terrible accident at work. Theater of Tragedy, the Polver, paint company of metal articles based in via Papiria 67 in Fano.

The Polver headquarters, where a worker was crushed to death by a press

According to initial information, Cesaretti, also from Fano, is dead crushed by a forklift.

Colleagues immediately raised the alarm and tried to give first aid to the boy, but paramedics arrived there was unfortunately nothing more to be done: the coroner was only able to ascertain the death. Firefighters and police officers also intervened in the paint company, who will now have to try to understand how yet another death at work could have occurred.

