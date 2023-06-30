Accident Bangkok, stuck in the airport treadmill: leg amputated

A 57-year-old Thai woman had her leg amputated after she was trapped in a treadmill at Bangkok International Airport . It happened at 8:27 local time in the domestic passenger terminal, Don Mueang, the director of the international airport, quoted by the media, explained in a press conference.

The Thai woman was supposed to board a flight from Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she got stuck at the end of the Terminal 2 moving walkway. A team of doctors who rescued her had to amputate her left leg from the knee to to the patella to free it from the gear. And, then, immediately transfer her to the nearest hospital. The identity of the woman has not yet been made public by the authorities, although her son, Krit Kittirattana, released a statement on Facebook in which he described the incident as “excruciating”.

