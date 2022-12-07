Home World Accident between two trains in Catalonia, around 70 injured
About 70 people have suffered injuries or bruises in a collision between two trains in Catalonia, in northeastern Spain. This was reported by the local emergency services. The accident took place at the Montcada i Reixac – Manresa station, north of Barcelona: according to local media, one of the two trains was stopped in the station and the other, moving, ended up against it. Precise causes and dynamics of the clash have not yet emerged. Rescuers are on site. After the accident, railway traffic on local lines R4, R7 and R12 was interrupted between the stations of Montcada Bifurcació and Terrassa.

