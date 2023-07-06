Home » Accident during the night in Favorita, car crashes into a tree: twenty-year-old dies charred
Accident during the night in Favorita, car crashes into a tree: twenty-year-old dies charred

Accident during the night in Favorita, car crashes into a tree: twenty-year-old dies charred

He crashes his car into a tree and is charred to death. It happened last night after 2 in Viale Diana, at La Favorita. A 20-year-old driving an Alfa Mito allegedly lost control of the car and went off the road. The car caught fire and the boy was trapped inside the passenger compartment: when the firefighters are…

