Accident in California, 3-year-old boy shoots and kills his 1-year-old sister

A one-year-old girl died in California after being hit by a bullet accidentally fired by her three-year-old brother. Local police received a call to report gunfire at a home in Fallbrook, an northern suburb of San Diego, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the shooting had been caused by a three-year-old boy who had access to an unlocked handgun and “accidentally” shot his younger sister in the head. The police did not disclose the name of the deceased girl “out of respect for the family and because he is a minor”. The authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the cause of death “in more detail”. California is one of the states with the most restrictions on carrying a gun, which is allowed to those over 21 years of age.

