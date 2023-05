Cento (Ferrara), 11 May 2023 – Serious accident at 3 pm today in Cento on via Modena, near the curve for Renazzo.

Elisa Maietti, the funeral in Ferrara of the mother who died after giving birth

In the head-on collision between two cars, one was killed young twenty-year-old from the area. The driver of the car is serious and also the man who was on board the other car involved. The firefighters, 118 and the municipal police intervened.