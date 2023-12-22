Accident in Kenya, Milanese tourist Antonietta Bigliotto dies

A 79-year-old Italian tourist died in Kenya following a road accident involving the car she was traveling in and a truck, between the coastal tourist resorts of Kilifi and Malindi.

Antonella Bigliotto, born and resident in Milan, had just arrived in Kenya with her husband and was going to Malindi on holiday from Mombasa airport.

The car, driven by a Kenyan citizen, hit the truck. The spouse only suffered bruises: he is Alfredo Vismara, her husband, Italian Judo champion and master of this discipline also for young Kenyans.

The Italian embassy in Kenya is following the case carefully.

