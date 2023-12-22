Home » Accident in Kenya, Milanese tourist Antonietta Bigliotto dies
World

Accident in Kenya, Milanese tourist Antonietta Bigliotto dies

by admin
Accident in Kenya, Milanese tourist Antonietta Bigliotto dies

A 79-year-old Italian tourist died in Kenya following a road accident involving the car she was traveling in and a truck, between the coastal tourist resorts of Kilifi and Malindi.

Antonella Bigliotto, born and resident in Milan, had just arrived in Kenya with her husband and was going to Malindi on holiday from Mombasa airport.

The car, driven by a Kenyan citizen, hit the truck. The spouse only suffered bruises: he is Alfredo Vismara, her husband, Italian Judo champion and master of this discipline also for young Kenyans.

The Italian embassy in Kenya is following the case carefully.

See also  The cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeds 96.1 million, and the daily increase in the number of confirmed cases in Russia has hit a new low in the past 20 days.

You may also like

Serie A: Maignan gets Milan into trouble, Jovic...

Home reference values ​​increase

The Accelerating Changes of the Belt and Road...

Xbox Series

USA, African American acquitted after 48 years in...

Review of the album “Que ta tête fleurisse”...

Venezuela agrees with Trinidad and Tobago to start...

Vojvodina on the Radivoja Cup Sport

Pope Francis Reflects on Christmas Greetings: Listen, Discern,...

foreign players don’t want to play for maccabi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy