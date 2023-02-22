Home World Accident in Kosovo, 4 people died | Info
Accident in Kosovo, 4 people died | Info

by admin
Accident in Kosovo, 4 people died | Info

Four people died in a traffic accident that occurred in Kosovo and Metohija.

Source: Mondo

In a terrible car accident that happened tonight on the road Uroševac – Štimlje four people died in Kosovo and Metohija, writes “Kosovo Online”. The spokesman of the Kosovo police in Ferizaj, Kanun Veseljiconfirmed that three vehicles were involved in the accident.

At around 7:15 p.m., the Uroševac Regional Police received information that there was a traffic accident on the Uroševac-Štimlje road, at the entrance to Štimlje, involving three passenger vehicles, cars with local license plates. As a result of this accident, four people lost their lives, whose death was confirmed by doctors on the spot“, stated Veselji.

Emergency teams are on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. The cause of the traffic accident is not yet known.

(MONDO/Kosovo Online)

