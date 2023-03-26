Home World Accident in Palermo, car overturns after hitting a parked vehicle: two injured
World

Accident in Palermo, car overturns after hitting a parked vehicle: two injured

by admin
Accident in Palermo, car overturns after hitting a parked vehicle: two injured

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

New accident this morning in Palermo in via Sampolo: a car with two young people on board ended up against a parked Jeep Renegade. The Traffic Accident Police intervened on the spot and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Accident in Palermo, car overturns after hitting a parked vehicle: two injured appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  France, Le Pen in the polls one step away from Macron: "Don't trivialize it"

You may also like

Trump to fans: They are desperate to stop...

Denmark invites Russian operator of “North Stream” to...

«It was a moment of calm after the...

Shooting in the night in Hamburg: 2 dead

Choiceless elections for Cuba’s parliament

Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia accuses Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire...

Pope urges EU bishops to advance cause of...

In Germany there is a big strike to...

kimberly garcia world record holder in fast walking...

Whatsapp alert, strange incoming messages: if this number...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy