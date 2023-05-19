Accident in Palermo, scooter against car: one injured

by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

Accident this evening in Palermo: for reasons yet to be ascertained, a car, a Range Rover and a Yamaha scooter collided in via Sarullo. The driver of the two-wheeled vehicle who was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Accident in Palermo, scooter against car: an injured man appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.