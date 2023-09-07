Accident in Rome, two pedestrians run over and killed on the Colombo

Drafting 7 September 2023

Dramatic road accident in Rome. Two pedestrians were hit and killed by a car on via Cristoforo Colombo, near via di Malafede. The accident occurred at the presidential estate of Castel Porziano, near a campsite, in the direction of Eur. The accident occurred at 12.50, with the motorist running over the two who stopped to provide first aid .

The victims, from the first information gathered, would be two foreign citizens aged 59 and 60, two tourists are thought to have ended up thrown several meters on impact. On the spot the agents of the X Mare group and those of the IX Eur group of the local police of Rome Capital for the reliefs and for the viability. Traffic is currently being diverted to the side lane.

