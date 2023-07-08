Accident in Santo Stefano di Cadore, the families of the victims: “Let justice be done”

The editorial staff 7 July 2023

Negative alcohol tests and toxicological tests for the 32-year-old German at the wheel of the Audi who hit and killed three Venetians on holiday in Santo Stefano di Cadore, in the Belluno area, on Thursday afternoon. The families are asking for justice and fear that the arrested woman could be released and leave Italy.

If it is true, as they say, that there were blankets, clothes and everything needed to stay on the road for a long time in the car, the relatives wonder how it will be possible to track her down if the woman goes away. If you ask Luigi Antoniello, Marco’s father, a victim of the crash with Maria Grazia Zuin, his mother-in-law, and his less than two-year-old son, Mattia. “In addition to the pain of loss, we also have to take on the concern that justice will not be done”. Elena Potente, Marco’s partner and Mattia’s mother, was injured but survived. She has lost her three points of reference: her recently had son, her partner Marco and her mother. Antoniello is perplexed about the news of the alleged speed of the Audi at 70 kilometers per hour, at the time of the crash into the three victims. “My son weighs ninety kilos, how was it possible to throw the body over thirty meters away at that speed?”.

His sister Elena and her brother-in-law had lived in Marcon for a few months, then they returned to Favaro. The mayor Matteo Romanello remembers them both, who expressed solidarity with the martyred families. Marco Antoniello had been working at Top Display, a company display company, for thirteen years and was in charge of the warehouse. Employers and colleagues in the company yesterday were upset. «Every time we go to the depot we seem to see him there, sitting at his desk – they say – We have lost a colleague, but also a good worker, passionate about his role and capable of keeping everyone’s morale high». Antoniello, who would have turned 48 on August 15th, had taken a week off. He was supposed to return to Favaro on Saturday and resume work on Monday. But it’s gone. Before having little Mattia, Marco had had two children from the first bond, which he now leaves still small. Back to living with his parents in via Monte Celo in Favaro, he often went to Piero Trabuio’s pizzeria, which is attached there. «I greeted his parents every morning, I had known them since the 1980s when they had taken up residence in the post office buildings – recalls Trabuio, who is also a councilor of the Municipality – Sorry for all of this. We will stay close to them, with President Bellato and Mayor Brugnaro, for all their needs”.