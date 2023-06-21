Home » Accident in via Leonardo da Vinci, car breaks through the tram barriers
World

Accident in via Leonardo da Vinci, car breaks through the tram barriers

by admin
Accident in via Leonardo da Vinci, car breaks through the tram barriers

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

An autonomous accident occurred in the early afternoon of today, Wednesday 21 June, in viale Leonardo Da Vinci, in Palermo. A driver, for reasons yet to be ascertained, lost control of his car, crashing into the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Accident in via Leonardo da Vinci, car breaks through the tram barriers appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  US, house fire in Philadelphia: thirteen people died, including seven children

You may also like

Trent Reznor revisits the ending of Nine Inch...

Paris Olympic Organizing Committee Headquarters Raided by French...

In the Senate, the majority goes under on...

edmund ado in the red star | Sport

20 years of gastronomic and cultural turmoil

Samsung, South Korea ordered to pay more than...

Udinese market – Di Marzio takes stock: “Here’s...

Rights, EU: “Member States must recognize parents from...

French diver trapped in submarine crucial to crisis...

Submarine en route to Titanic: noises possibly emitted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy