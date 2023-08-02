Home » Accident in Viale Umbria in Milan, Karl Nasr died, the 18-year-old boy hit and crushed against a pole
Accident in Viale Umbria in Milan, Karl Nasr died, the 18-year-old boy hit and crushed against a pole

Accident in Viale Umbria in Milan, Karl Nasr died, the 18-year-old boy hit and crushed against a pole

The youngster had undergone surgery at Niguarda hospital after Tuesday’s crash, but the injuries proved too serious

Karl Nasr, the 18-year-old boy who was mowed down by a car on Viale Umbria in Milan on Tuesday, crushed against a pole, has died. The young man, Lebanese (born in Beirut) with a double Canadian passport, had suffered a series of fractures and had been transported in red code to the Niguarda hospital to undergo a long surgery. But the injuries proved too serious.

The boy was run over in front of his parents while he was waiting to cross the street, crushed between the mighty bonnet of a 150,000-euro car and the raw metal of a traffic light and a lamppost. According to an initial reconstruction, a Renault Capture collided with the fireball – an Audi RS7 being delivered to a father who wanted to give it to his son – which was thrown towards the sidewalk and overwhelmed the young man.

The policemen will have to establish with certainty which car had the green light at the traffic lights and at what speed they were travelling. Some help could come from the footage from the cameras in the area.

02 August 2023 ( edit 02 August 2023 | 10:38)

