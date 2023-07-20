Home » Accident near Obrenovac | Info
Accident near Obrenovac

by admin
Accident near Obrenovac | Info

There was a traffic accident in the village near Obrenovac.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

In the town of Grabovac near Obrenovac there was to a traffic accident when a car flipped onto its roof. As it is known, a young man (20), driving more than 150 km/h, lost control, hit a pole, which he cut in half. After that, he flipped onto the roof.

As can be seen in the photo, which was published on the Instagram profile of 192.rs, the vehicle that overturned on its roof was located in the canal next to the road. According to initial information, the driver has a head injury, is conscious and stable.

The emergency team came to the scene. As it turns out, the young man was driving with a probationary license. “God saved him. He hit the curb, and then flew into a pole, which he cut at the point of impact,” “Blic” learned from an eyewitness to the accident.

