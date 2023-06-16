Home » Accident on State Road 121, ambulances stuck in traffic and traffic jams
World

Accident on State Road 121, ambulances stuck in traffic and traffic jams

by admin
Accident on State Road 121, ambulances stuck in traffic and traffic jams

by palermolive.it – ​​8 hours ago

Collision between two cars on State Road 121, about 1.5km from the Villabate junction and ambulances stopped in traffic. Difficulties and delays in the rescue due to a traffic jam along the state road, in the direction of Misilmeri. The 118 of the Cross…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Accident on State Road 121, ambulances blocked in traffic and traffic problems appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Kazakh capital's epidemic prevention measures increase, President calls on people to actively vaccinate

You may also like

Macron criticizes the European AI Act and announces:...

Daily horoscope for June 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Among the ghosts of Kalamata after the shipwreck...

Leclerc: “I don’t expect miracles in Canada. But...

[International Focus]New York subway chokehold case indicted for...

Al Pacino had a child at the age...

A Banja Luka girl was attacked by a...

“XXI Historical Tour of the Barony of Carini”...

Putin admitted the shortage of military equipment |...

Vremenska prognoza za 16 jun | Vremenska prognoza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy