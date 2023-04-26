Home » Accident on the A18, young man dies in hospital two weeks in hospital
World

Accident on the A18, young man dies in hospital two weeks in hospital

by admin
Accident on the A18, young man dies in hospital two weeks in hospital

by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 minutes ago

Federico Lisitano, 32, from Messina, victim of an accident on April 13 on the A18, near the Calatabiano service area, died today at the Cannizzaro in Catania. On that occasion, Giuseppe Ieni, from Messina, died instantly…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Accident on the A18, young man dies in hospital two weeks ago appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  USA: Biden appoints first African American federal attorney in Manhattan

You may also like

Mes, ratification requested from Italy: “Or blocked reforms”

The case breaks out, Lucas Hernandez’s wife alla...

Corrado Zunino, envoy of the Republic, wounded in...

Seka Aleksić was heard about Saša Vidić 7...

Valter Tavares was not seriously injured Sport

“Italy builds a secure future for all of...

LO JACK ITALIA / Move-In: producer and supplier...

Mega Artesanal 2023 in August – MONDO MODA

Mutiko & Denso “Game Over” (2023)

Udinese – Two days until the away match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy