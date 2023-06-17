Accident Rome, the renter of the suv says that youtubers could drive the Lamborghini

Latest news on the accident in Casal Palocco

The owner of the Skylimit company, Gabriele Morabito, claims that the youtubers of the The Borderline channel had all the requisites to rent and drive the Lamborghini that caused the accident in Casal Palocco.

The owner of the company Sthe coolersGabriele Morabito, claims that the youtubers of The Borderline channel had all the requirements to rent the Lamborghini. As we explained yesterday, therefore, there is nothing irregular in renting the ‘supercar’ if the driver has held a driving license for more than a year. The laws provide for it, as Morabito explains on Facebook:

We are sad to note, however, that public opinion has been misled by bad regulatory information, which is seriously questioning the professionalism and diligence of our work.

Our highway code (specifically art. 117) allows anyone who has had a license for more than a year to drive any type of car without any restrictions. And we have carried out the checks to ensure compliance with this condition on this occasion as well.

“We are shaken and saddened by the tragedy that took place, and our thoughts turn to the family of the little one”, writes the owner of Skylimit, adding that the regularity of the rental “does not exempt us from distancing ourselves and from condemning any irresponsible behavior under scrutiny of the Authorities, but we are in no way co-responsible or, even worse, accomplices of what happened since the task of our society and to offer services, the role of educator belongs to the parents.

Surely, as it should be, our problem takes a back seat, but we believe it is something intolerable to continue receiving death threats against us and our children”.

Meanwhile, investigations continue to shed light on the dynamics of the terrible accident that cost the life of a child. The Rome prosecutor’s office has entrusted a consultant with the task of analyzing Matteo Di Pietro’s cell phone, the 20-year-old who was driving the SUV at the time of the crash with the Smart in Casal Palocco. The objective of the investigator is to ascertain whether there are videos shot before, during and after the accident in the smartphone’s memory. The carabinieri also searched the boy’s home and also the headquarters of the Youtube channel.