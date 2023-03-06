Treviso, 5 March 2023 – High speed and, perhaps, a overtaking attempt. This could be at the origin of the terrible accident that last night cost the lives of two girls aged 19 and 17, aboard a BMW, along a straight road that from Gorgo al Monticano (Treviso) leads to Motta di Livenza. The investigations are still ongoing but perhaps it could have been thecollision with a car, a Polo, which preceded the BMW 420. The Polo, according to rumors, would in fact be damaged probably due to contact with the BMW. From the first reconstructions it seems that both vehicles proceeded to one very high speed. The crash into a tree left no way out for the two victims and caused serious injuries to the other two young people on board the car.

Barbara Brottowas 17 and was of Oderzoe Separate Spahillar, just 19, he lived with his family of Greek origins in Piave Bridge. The friends were on a BMW 420: the car, for reasons yet to be ascertained, crashed into a plane tree in via Sant’Antonino.

At the wheel was a nineteen year old from Pravisdomini (Pordenone), now hospitalized in intensive care at the Cà Foncello hospital in Treviso: Eralda sat next to him. The other injured, a seventeen year old from Motta di Livenza, he was transferred in serious condition to the Mestre hospital but was next to Barbara in the back seat. The injured were extracted from the twisted metal of the car thanks to the intervention of the firefighters: unfortunately, there was nothing more they could do for the two girls.

The dynamics

Two friends’ cars, a single destination: to spend a happy and carefree evening together. And instead the Venetian streets are again stained with blood: after the terrible accident in Padua in which they lost their lives Valerio Buoso and the policeman Domenico Zorzino who tried to save him, two more lives lost in the night a Eddy at Monticano, in the Treviso area. To die in the accident last night in the Treviso area are two very young girls who were in the car together with two other friendswere seriously injured.

The carabinieri carried out the findings necessary to clarify the dynamics of the accident on the spot and collected the testimony of some friends of the four young people, who were on board another car on the same road. The two carsthat of the accident (which took place in via Sant’Antonino, at street number 47) and that of friends, were placed under seizure.

The firefighters, rushed from the local detachment, made the car safe, and using shears, spreaders and hydraulic jacks they extracted the two boys which were stabilized by Suem 118 sanitary ware and transferred to code red in the hospital.

Maybe a Polo involved in the crash

Witnesses of the terrible accident spoke of another car involved in the dynamics of the crash. Witnesses always reported the despair of whoever was on board the other car referred to as one Polo. Subsequently the carabinieri traced who was on board the Polo: now they are being heard by the military.

On the spot acquaintances of the victims brought bunches of flowers.

17 dead this weekend, 195 since the beginning of the year

With the two young women who crashed into a tree in the Treviso area last night and died instantly this weekend in Italy there are 17 victimsof which more than a third are under 35.

And 195 dead at the beginning of the year on Italian roads in accidents during the weekends: among these, 73 were under 35 years old. The data is fromAsapsassociation of friends and supporters of the traffic police and the count of victims starts from the weekend of 30 December.