Accident with injured children, one of the motorists involved at Zen was beaten, an ambulance destroyed
Accident with injured children, one of the motorists involved at Zen was beaten, an ambulance destroyed

Accident with injured children, one of the motorists involved at Zen was beaten, an ambulance destroyed

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The two 8-month-old and two-year-old children who were involved in the accident yesterday in via Patti in Palermo, not far from the Zen velodrome, are still in the hospital. The doctors keep the two injured under observation but…

The post entitled: «Accident with injured children, one of the motorists involved at Zen was beaten, an ambulance destroyed appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

