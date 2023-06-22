Accidents involving submarines and submarines, from Kursk to San Juan: the great dramas of the abyss almost always fatal

The happy ending of “Twenty thousand leagues under the sea”, the epic of Captain Nemo’s Nautilus told by Julius Verne, belongs to science fiction. Unfortunately, many times the disappearance of submarines and submarines has had dramatic epilogues, as happened recently with the Russian Kursk in Russia and the Argentine San Juan.

History shows that almost no one has ever saved himself from a sunken submarine: the cases of rescue are very few, none at the depths to which the Titan is feared to have gone down. The greatest deep sea rescue ever carried out was that of two former US Navy pilots, in September 1973: they used a small submarine, the Pisces III, to lay telephone cables on the seabed; but at one point the bathyscaphe sank almost 500 meters under water: for two days the rescue teams worked tirelessly and when they were rescued, they were just 12 minutes away from oxygen exhaustion.

However, these are the greatest tragedies since the end of the Second World War in the deep sea:

– 1963: The US nuclear-powered submarine Thresher with 129 men on board sinks during a training exercise southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The probable cause was an electrical problem which would have prevented the vessel from stopping the rapid dive it was carrying out.

– 1968: The US attack submarine Scorpion disappears in May in the Atlantic Ocean with 99 people on board. The wreck will be found only a few months later, in October, south-west of the Azores but the causes of the disaster remain a mystery: from the missile that started by mistake and would have turned back after colliding with a Russian submarine.

– 2000: the K-141 Kursk submarine, one of the most modern in the Russian Navy, sank due to two explosions during an exercise in the Barents Sea. It is the largest accident in Russian naval history, in which 118 men die. Upon recovery of the wreck it was discovered that 23 crew members had survived the explosions and died of suffocation.

– 2017: Argentine submarine ARA San Juan disappears in November with 44 people on board. The wreck will be found the following year at a depth of 900 meters.

