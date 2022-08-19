The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command confirmed that for safety reasons, all 52 CV-22 Ospreys have been grounded since the 16th. There have been two recent clutch-related safety incidents on this model.

The US “Latest Defense” website disclosed the above news on the 17th. Air Force Special Operations Command spokeswoman Becky Heizer said in a statement that Commander Jim Sleif ordered the grounding of the CV-22 Osprey on the 16th to ensure the safety of the pilots.

The model has had two clutch-related safety incidents in the past six weeks, and a total of four similar incidents have occurred since 2017, the statement said. At the time of the accident, the clutch failed for unknown reasons, forcing the pilot to land immediately, during which time the Osprey “could have lost control”.

According to Heizer, there were no casualties in the four accidents.

According to the “Defense Update” website, in most cases the problem “Osprey” in the above-mentioned accident has the opportunity to replace the transmission and engine, and the loss exceeds 2.5 million US dollars.

Heizer said it was unclear whether the clutch failure was a mechanical problem or a design or software problem, and that the CV-22 Osprey would remain grounded until the root cause was found. The military will work with Bell-Boeing, the maker of the model, and Rolls-Royce, the engine maker, to analyze the data, she said.

According to the “Latest Defense” website, the V-22 “Osprey” aircraft is the US military’s first tilt-rotor aircraft, which can take off and land vertically, hover like a helicopter, and fly at high speeds like a fixed-wing aircraft.

Bell-Boeing is building three different versions of the V-22 Osprey for the U.S. military: the CV-22 was commissioned by Air Force Special Operations Command in 2009; the MV-22 was deployed in the Marine Corps; the CMV-22B was Used by the Navy to transport personnel and supplies to aircraft carriers.

Since its service, the V-22 “Osprey” has suffered many accidents, making its safety questionable. In June of this year, an MV-22 “Osprey” crashed in the desert area of ​​southern California, USA, killing five marines on board; in March, an American MV-22 “Osprey” participating in a NATO military exercise Osprey” crashed in Norway, killing 4 marines on board.

The “Osprey” deployed at the overseas bases of the US military also made the local people tremble. For example, the MV-22 “Osprey” deployed by the U.S. military at Futenma Base in Okinawa, Japan frequently dropped parts or made emergency landings, causing strong protests from the public.

According to Kyodo News, the six CV-22 Ospreys deployed at the U.S. Yokota Base in Tokyo are also grounded.











