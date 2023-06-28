ACCIDENTS Uggè of Fai-Conftrasporto: “Too many accidents between cars, trucks, bikes and scooters. Intervene with real infrastructures” – News

The Fai-Conftrasporto President spoke the day after the approval of the new highway code by the Council of Ministers, reiterating how important it is to do something more to make the roads safe in the light of too many accidents between cars, trucks and bicycles and scooters, especially in the city of Milan.

“What is happening in Milan is worrying, accidents between cars, trucks and bicycles/scooters continue to occur, often very serious, to the detriment of citizens. A serious answer must be given immediately. Yes to bikes and scooters in the city, but only in the presence of adequate infrastructures that structurally delimit the route with respect to that of the cars”, adds Uggè.

“It is clear that our cities, compared to those of countries such as those of Northern Europe, do not always have the space to allow the presence of cycle lanes, but neither can we spend every week reading about seriously injured citizens, or worse, who lose their lives”.

“I appeal to the Municipality of Milan, the Region and the Ministry of Transport to call to a table all the associations that can make a logistical contribution to the problem. People’s lives are worth more than Green ideologies and running without a safety plan is really risky”, concludes the president of FAI-Conftrasporto.

