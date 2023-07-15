Accommodation and food prices in Banja Luka 2023 | Info

An increasing number of Serbian citizens decide to spend their summer days in Banja Luka because of the low prices.

An increasing number of Serbian citizens decide to spend their summer days in Banja Luka in the Republic of Srpska. Newly renovated apartments, affordable prices for hotel accommodation, as well as lower prices for food and drinks in restaurants and bars attract an increasing number of tourists.

In newly renovated apartments located near the city’s attractions, a night for two people costs 21 euros, or about 2,450 dinars. In a four-star hotel, an overnight stay with an excellent breakfast for two people costs 50 euros, or 5,850 dinars.

Breakfast, depending on the place and type, costs from three to four and a half euros, i.e. from 350 to about 520 dinars, an ice cream cone costs about two and a half euros, i.e. about 290 dinars, coffee with milk costs a little more than a euro, i.e. about 120 dinars. Pizza prices range from six euros and up (about 700 dinars and up), there are also burgers somewhere, writes jutarnje.hr.

The hotel’s facilities make up for the lack of proximity to the sea by offering a swimming pool.

