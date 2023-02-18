Accommodation and hotel prices for the upcoming summer season have appeared.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

According to the Croatian media, this summer many regular visitors will choose cheaper summer destinations than the Croatian coast, because inflation has not bypassed accommodation. Prices have, on average, increased by 30 percent in the last three years – and sometimes twice as much. In the last few years, vacation homes with swimming pools have been extremely popular. One such in Dalmatia, the town of Zadvarje costs 400 euros per day. Despite the rent increase, the interest did not decrease.

As the prices of input parameters increased, so did the rental price in my case, at the level of about 10 percent, said Jozo Radeljić, the owner of a cottage in Zadvarje.

Landlords were forced to raise prices

“So last year landlords already raised prices by 15 to 20 percent on average. However, we have to go further because we have to compensate for all the costs imposed on us,” says the president of the Croatian Family Accommodation Association, Barbara Marković.

For example, renting a studio apartment for two people in the center of Split in 2021 cost 100 euros, next year 150, and this season you should allocate up to 170 euros. “I think it will be about 30 percent compared to the previous three years of price increases,” said Marković.

Hotels have also raised their prices

Although hotels have also adjusted their prices, they are not worried about occupancy. They claim that guests looking for complete service will be happy to pay for it.

“The prices of hotel accommodation, depending on the category, increased by 15 to 20 percent, and you yourself know why. Simply, everything was collected, the products used in hotel rooms, electricity, water, and it was simply a logical sequence “, said the director of the hotel in Split, Nevena Čikeš. “The season of my cottage lasts from the fifth to the end of October and everything is fully booked,” says the owner of the cottage in Dalmatia, Jozo Radeljić.

(WORLD)