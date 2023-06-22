Accommodation reservations on the Croatian coast are cancelled Info

Reservations for accommodation in Croatia are being canceled en masse.

Source: MONDO portal

All over the Dalmatian coast and islands, reservations are being canceled these days, which is the cause of the exorbitant prices of accommodation and every other tourist offer, writes Slobodna Dalmacija. The average Croatian family cannot take a summer vacation, so they increasingly choose other Mediterranean countries that are more affordable. It is calculated that a family of four would pay 1,200 euros for a week’s vacation in the middle of the season in private accommodation, and even around 4,000 in hotel accommodation. while in Egypt and Tunisia, a similar offer costs from 280 to 1400 euros.

In all-inclusive accommodation there, with an included plane ticket, you can vacation for 600-700 euros per person, while in Croatia you can get half-board for that amount. When it comes to high prices on the coast, Dubrovnik is at the top of the list, but whether high prices mean that Dubrovnik is too expensive is another question.

Expensive attractions

The head of the Dubrovnik Tourist Board (TB), Miro Drašković, states that “every house has its own business policy and the TB cannot interfere in it or influence it. The price that passes on the market is determined by the market, and it is up to each business entity to determine the moment when to react in order to implement its business plans on an annual basis”.

Regarding prices compared to competing destinations, TZ points out that Dubrovnik took 16th place in the “Post City Cost Barometer” survey among 35 European cities. This ranking is determined by taking into account the average prices of accommodation, food, drinks and attractions. When compared to Nice, Bruges, Vienna and Helsinki, it shows that Dubrovnik is a city of extremely expensive tourist attractions and cheaper food and drinks.

And Nino Dubretić, manager of “Direct Booker”, believes that Dubrovnik is at the level of the rest of the hospitality industry, that prices have risen due to rising costs, inflation and elsewhere, and that those who go to the cities of Western Europe will not say that any city is cheaper than Dubrovnik. “I believe that we are a cost-effective destination for guests,” says Dubretić, who, when it comes to accommodation, first of all emphasizes that one cannot generalize whether Dubrovnik or another destination is expensive or not.

“Considering that most of the beds in Dubrovnik are in private accommodation, we cannot even be an expensive destination compared to a quality destination where most of the hotels are. I think that in Dubrovnik, when it comes to accommodation, you can find a tailor-made price for everyone This is how accommodation normally works, when there are not enough guests, the price drops.

This makes the accommodation industry convenient for guests, so those who book in time for the high season can spend cheaper, if they come at the last minute when there is a vacancy, find accommodation more favorably if good price is their priority in terms of quality. I believe that we are not an expensive destination in the context of accommodation, especially since Dubrovnik is a brand, although someone will say critically that we have nothing. We have a brand. Dubrovnik is recognizable in the world and on the ‘bucket list’ of many guests for various reasons, including historical, cultural, cinematic, natural beauty, so we charge for quality exactly what the guest is willing to pay,” says Dubretić. When it comes to tourist prices service, Slobodna Dalmacija also asked the Croatian Chamber of Commerce for a comment, and the president of the County Chamber of Commerce, Nikolina Trojić, points out that prices are always the result of market circumstances.

Above average

“Our offers have increased in all segments due to increased input costs, but there are also elsewhere, in that we are not special. The fact is that we have always been above the average in the Mediterranean in terms of prices, and the fact is that despite this, we have always had a demand for the destination, because we offered a certain standard of quality and safety,” says Trojić and adds that time will tell if we have generally raised prices too much as a destination. “For years, tourist workers have been systematically monitoring incoming reservations and the market’s reaction to the current price. It is not new that prices change and adjust to demand.

Likewise, the July holes are nothing new, I would rather say that they indicate normalization. Even before corona, we had better occupancy in hotels in September than in July, even prices were higher in September than in July. Perhaps some fear has now arisen due to the increase in capacity in private accommodation, but it is also a market, if it is not filled at the current price, then the content should be added or the price reduced.

There has been a slight disorientation because our traditional markets, especially Great Britain and Germany, are going through a certain crisis and a drop in standards, so we see cautious and restrained bookings from those markets, but I do not doubt the experience and instinct of our tourism workers. At the end of the day, the most expensive is an empty bed, so the capacities will be filled, and we will analyze the financial effects of the 2023 season in a year,” Trojić points out and lists the problematic areas of our offer this year. “The quality of the offer of our city has always been at the top of the Croatian offer. Being able to do more and do better is the imperative of every tourist destination. However, with the increasing import of unskilled labor, that quality and the authenticity of the destination are declining. It is our destiny to be more imaginative and find a way to attract guests. It is a constant game in the interesting tourist market.

Dubrovnik records an increase in visitors, and the locals are in third place

According to TZ data, in the first five months of 2023, Dubrovnik recorded a significant increase in the number of visitors and overnight stays, exceeding the figures from the same period last year. According to the eVisitor tourist check-in and check-out system for Dubrovnik, a total of 307,418 arrivals and 824,250 overnight stays were recorded, which represents an increase of 46% in arrivals and 30% more in overnight stays.

Foreign tourists had 276,834 arrivals and 756,446 overnight stays, and domestic tourists had 30,584 arrivals and 67,804 overnight stays. The first five countries of arrival are Great Britain, USA, Croatia, Germany and France. May was an exceptional month for Dubrovnik with 136,506 arrivals and 409,592 overnight stays. These figures indicate a 38 percent increase in arrivals and a 29 percent increase in overnight stays compared to the same month last year, Drašković boasted.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

