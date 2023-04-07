An investigation by the online newspaper ProPublica found that a US Supreme Court justice, Clarence Thomas, allegedly accepted for over 20 years very expensive luxury trips paid for by billionaire entrepreneur Harlan Crow, who is also a major financier of the Republican Party. Second ProPublica Thomas would long be a guest of Crow at least a week each summer at a resort owned by the entrepreneur in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York, and occasionally elsewhere, sometimes even in the presence of Crow himself. Among the trips mentioned by ProPublica there is also one done by Thomas with his wife in Indonesia in 2019 which included rides on a private jet from Crow and on a large luxury yacht: ProPublica he estimated that if it hadn’t been offered by Crow, that trip would have cost the couple over $500,000 (just under $500,000).

After the publication of the investigation, the Democrats harshly criticized Thomas, accusing him of not having publicly declared his relationship with Crow in the forms that senior US officials must fill out every year to make public the origin of their finances: they therefore put questioning impartiality as a judge on the Supreme Court, the highest-ranking judicial body in the United States. There are mixed opinions on whether Thomas should declare travel gifts from Crow: the rules in force state that judges cannot accept gifts from anyone who may have an interest in their business, but until recently they were rather ambiguous on hospitality, like the one disputed against Thomas. Only last month a new regulation was introduced which more clearly prohibits such relationships as well. In any case, according to critics, this story would demonstrate precisely the need for more stringent ethical rules for the judges of the Supreme Court, which last year was at the center of protests and disputes over the decision to eliminate abortion at the federal level.

Thomas did not comment on the investigation and did not answer questions from the newspapers, while Crow released a communicated in which he admitted having hosted Thomas and his wife several times, but specifying that he had never tried to influence the work of the Supreme Court. Crow also said she paid for Thomas’s vacation without him asking. Thomas is known for being the most conservative member of the Supreme Court and is highly regarded by Republicans. His wife, Virginia Thomas, is a well-known conservative activist: last year emerged who had tried to pressure the White House chief of staff to reverse Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

