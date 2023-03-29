The German sportswear multinational Adidas has asked the US trademark registration office to block the registration of the logo of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, the non-profit organization born from the Black Lives Matter movement, which deals with rights of African American people and became famous worldwide for protests against racism and police violence in the spring of 2020. The Black Lives Matter logo is composed of three parallel yellow stripes and according to Adidas it would be too similar to its own logo .

In particular, the possibility of Black Lives Matter using the brand on products also sold by Adidas, such as T-shirts, hats and bags, is questioned. According to Adidas’ lawyers, the three yellow lines would create confusion with the company’s historic brand and consumers could think that it is involved in the production and sale of Black Lives Matter merchandising.

The Black Lives Matter movement was born in 2012 in the United States following the death of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African-American boy who was killed by security guard George Zimmerman in Florida. In the summer of 2020, after the video showing the killing of African American George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota was released, the movement became famous all over the world. In the same year, the foundation that brings together the global network of the movement had applied for the registration of the brand and logo to use it on clothes, publishing products, bags, bracelets and mugs that were sold to raise funds. Initially the Black Lives Matter logo was black writing on a yellow background, but over time the version with the three stripes has established itself and is now the most used together with the image of the stylized fist.

Adidas has taken court action to block a trademark filed by Black Lives Matter for its “Three-Stripe” logo. Per the court filings made on March 27th, Adidas claims the Black Lives Matter stripes are too similar to its own. A thread 🧵#adidas #BlackLivesMatter #BLM pic.twitter.com/S4b5YFXRdh — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) March 28, 2023

Adidas’ use of the three stripes dates back to 1952, when company founder Adolf Dassler took over the design from the Finnish company Karhu. Since then Adidas has used the Three Stripes on everything from tracksuits to T-shirts to jackets to shoes. In the request filed with the trademark office, Adidas says that the logo has acquired “international fame and enormous recognition by the public”.

In recent years, Adidas has protected its brand with intense legal activity: since 2008 alone, it has filed 90 lawsuits and finalized 200 out-of-court settlements regarding issues related to the three stripes. The latest came to trial last January after a legal battle that lasted over a decade: Adidas has lost and the designer Thom Browne will be able to continue using his trademark with four stripes.