After days of investigation, a Bangladesh government investigative commission said the massive fire that broke out Sunday, March 5, in Balukhali refugee camp for Rohingya people, near the town of Cox’s Bazar, was caused by a “premeditated act of sabotage ”. Investigators said the fire started at different points in the camp, proving its arson nature; and that “Rohingya militant groups” would have started the fire with the aim of gaining control of the camp. This information should be taken with some caution, given that the investigative commission does not have members independent of the Bangladesh government, which in recent years has often tried to hinder the presence of Rohingya refugees in the country.

The Rohingya are a large Muslim ethnic group whose communities are mostly located in Bangladesh and Myanmar, two neighboring countries in South Asia. More than a million Rohingya refugees live in Balukhali camp, mostly people who fled Myanmar since 2017, when the Burmese army carried out a series of brutal military operations, with systematic rapes and indiscriminate killings. The fire on 5 March destroyed 2,800 homes and left around 15,000 people homeless. Fires in Rohingya refugee camps are not so rare: in March 2021, 15 refugees died and about 50,000 were left homeless by a huge fire, also in Balukhali camp.

