Shortly before returning from a three-day institutional trip to China, French President Emmanuel Macron answered questions from some journalists – including one of Politico – on the outcome of the six-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Macron spoke above all of the need for the European Union to reduce its dependence on the United States, avoiding getting dragged into disputes with China such as the one over Taiwan, the island which has governed itself independently for over seventy years but which China considers it part of its territory, and whose autonomy the United States strongly defends.

It is a particularly timely issue as China began three days of military exercises in Taiwan’s airspace and territorial waters on Saturday, sending 71 fighter jets and eight warships – an action that was seen as a direct response to the visit of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in the United States and her meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

According to Macron, the European Union would run the “great risk” of “getting entangled in crises that are not ours”, which would prevent it from building its “strategic autonomy”. “It would be paradoxical if, panicked, we believed we were just followers of America,” Macron said.

The question Europeans need to answer is: is it in our interest to accelerate [una crisi] about Taiwan? No. The worst thing would be to think that on this issue we Europeans must become followers and take the US agenda as an example.

Macron’s theory of the strategic autonomy of the European Union as an independent force from the United States is very welcome to Xi Jinping and China, and Chinese officials often emphasize it when talking to representatives of European countries. China‘s belief is that a non-united West is weaker and could therefore favor the rise of China itself and increase its influence in international relations.

In relations with China, Macron seemed much more conciliatory than the other European representatives and showed himself rather open to satisfying some Chinese demands, starting with that of not meddling in matters that the country considers to be its sole competence, such as the dispute over Taiwan . The president of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen, who was in turn in China for an institutional visit in recent days, instead sharply condemned China‘s behavior on Taiwan: “The threat of using force to change the state some things is unacceptable,” he said.

Macron used very different tones: «Europeans don’t know how to solve the crisis in Ukraine, how can they credibly say to Taiwan “don’t worry, if you do something wrong, we’ll be there”? If you really want to fuel tensions, this is the best way to do it.

Although it has governed itself independently for over 70 years, Taiwan is not recognized by much of the international community, and China considers it part of its territory, consequently interpreting any action in which it enters or is treated as an independent state – such as the visit of one’s president to a Western state – as a threat to one’s authority.