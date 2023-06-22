According to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian army bombed and seriously damaged a bridge connecting Crimea to southern Ukraine

Russian authorities said Wednesday morning that the Ukrainian military attacked and severely damaged the Chongar Bridge, which connects the Crimean peninsula to the Russian-occupied Kherson region of Ukraine. No Ukrainian official has officially commented on the matter, nor confirmed the attack, but in the meantime, photos have been circulating on Telegram that appear to demonstrate the bombing. The bridge is divided into two independent parts and both would have been damaged so as to be currently unusable. No deaths or injuries were reported.

#Ukraine A Ukrainian missile attack struck the Chongar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of the Kherson region with the Crimean peninsula. This was stated by Russia-appointed officials. This road is the shortest way from Crimea to Melitopol and further to the southern front. pic.twitter.com/2HIjnFaI6B — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) June 22, 2023

The first photos and information on the bombing were released by Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-imposed puppet governor of the Kherson region, who suggested that the Ukrainian army would use “Storm Shadow” long-range missiles in the attack, those provided to Ukraine by the British government last month.

The Chongar Bridge is considered strategically very important for Russia, because it is the fastest link between Crimea and other areas it controls in southern Ukraine: it is used both to move troops quickly and to transport from one side to the other. other ammunition, food and other kinds of supplies. Russia had invaded and annexed Crimea since 2014 and has been using it as a logistical and military base for its invasion of Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

