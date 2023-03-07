According to some US intelligence sources who spoke anonymously to reporters from the New York TimesThe Nord Stream underwater gas pipelines, which carried gas from Russia to Germany, were allegedly sabotaged in September 2022 by a pro-Ukraine group made up of Ukrainian and possibly Russian nationals. However, this information obtained from American intelligence is preliminary, and will need to be investigated and verified. There is no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his government or army commands knew about the operation.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, built to carry gas from Russia to Germany and from there to parts of Europe, were sabotaged in two major underwater explosions in September last year. The gas pipelines were both closed due to Western sanctions on Russia (the Nord Stream 2, in particular, was never even inaugurated), but their serious damage due to sabotage had effectively rendered them unusable, because an infrastructure repair it would be difficult and costly.

Western governments had initially assumed that the sabotage operation had been carried out by Russia, which they immediately denied. Over the following months there were inconclusive investigations and more or less unfounded theories were circulated accusing the Ukrainian, American or British governments of sabotage.

Information obtained by US intelligence and shared with the New York Times they seem rather vague at the moment. Intelligence officials agreed to speak to reporters anonymously only, and would not share with them either where this information came from or how it was collected. Officials speak of “a first lead”, and not of definitive conclusions.

What American intelligence currently believes is that the saboteurs are part of a group “that opposes Russian President Vladimir Putin”, made up “most likely of Ukrainian or Russian citizens, or a combination of the two”. The explosives that destroyed the underwater gas pipelines were planted by highly experienced divers, who however are not affiliated with any army or government agency, although it cannot be excluded that they have had military training in the past.

At the moment, US intelligence excludes that the Ukrainian state authorities played a role in the sabotage, but the same is true for the Russian authorities: there would be “no evidence of the involvement of the Russian government in the attack”.