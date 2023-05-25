Home » According to US intelligence sources, the attempted attack on the Kremlin may have been a covert operation by Ukraine
According to US intelligence sources, the attempted attack on the Kremlin may have been a covert operation by Ukraine

Two US intelligence officials told the anonymously New York Times that the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin in early May may have been an operation by “special units of the Ukrainian army or intelligence”.

During the night between May 2 and 3 two drones had tried to hit the Kremlin in Moscow, which is the seat of various Russian state institutions and the official residence of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian government said the drones had been intercepted before they hit the Kremlin, and accused Ukraine of being responsible for the attempted attack. However, the Ukrainian government had denied it, as it has always done in the case of other attacks carried out on Russian territory in recent months.

US intelligence officials told al New York Times who, based on intercepted conversations of Russian and Ukrainian officials, believe it is possible that the attempted attack was carried out from Ukraine. But they added that there is no evidence to support that it was directly ordered by the Ukrainian government.

Officials also said they could not ensure that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knew about the attack, as covert operations of this kind covert operations) could be carried out by the Ukrainian intelligence services autonomously, without the supervision of Zelensky or other members of the government.

