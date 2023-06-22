Accusations over the disappearance of the submarine Titan | Info

The CEO of the company that runs expeditions around the Titanic, Stockton Rush defrauded a family out of $200,000.

Source: YouTube/CBC NL

The company that launched the submarine that disappeared near the wreck of the Titanic has fired the director of the Titan project, David Lockridge, who felt that the submarine was not safe enough and needed to undergo a thorough technical inspection to make underwater travel safe.

In the sea of ​​shocking information that is now emerging about the missing submarine, it was also discovered that the executive director of this company, Stockton Rush, who himself is trapped somewhere in the Atlantic, defrauded a family for more than 200,000 dollars – just lying about the Titanic mission.

OceanGate bosses fired Lockridge in 2018 because they disagreed with his request that the more rigorous security checks of the submarine. The company also decided that the submarine would not be “classified”, which is a practice throughout the industry, because then it is known whether the vessel meets technical standards, that is, whether it is safe to use.

OceanGate, which charges up to $250,000 for a seat on a submarine, said it would seeking classification could take years and provide no assurance and that their own security protocols are “quite sufficient”. Lockridge insisted on a safety inspection of the Titan’s hull, as this would reveal “potential flaws”. Instead, the company relied on “acoustic surveillance.”

Shock report

OceanGate claimed that Lockridge “wanted to be fired” and shared confidential information with others and deleted important company data. Back in 2018, Lockridge wrote a report in which he criticized the submarine’s research and development process. He warned the company that, due to insufficient testing of the vessel’s safety, passengers were being exposed to extreme danger.

“With ‘Ciclops 2’ (the former name of the submarine Titan) completed with engineering, it is time to properly address the security risks,” Lockridge wrote in the report. Lockridge stated that the acoustic analysis will show when the submarine’s system will fail, but will not reveal existing defects.

He believes that he was fired from the company because of this criticism. Lockridge had several meetings in 2018 “regarding the quality control and safety of the Titan, particularly the refusal of ‘OceanGate’ to conduct surveys of the submarine’s hull”.

During one meeting, he revealed that the submarine’s “window” was built to withstand the pressure of a depth of 1,300 meters, although “OceanGate” intends to dive to a depth of 4,000 meters.’

“OceanGate’ refused to pay the manufacturer to build a ‘window’ that would be safe at a depth of 4,000 meters, and passengers would not be informed of this defect,” he said.

The case was eventually settled out of court in November 2018. At the time, the tickets were $105,129, and 54 people signed up for the trip, but those underwater adventures ended up not even taking place, and another shocking revelation emerged in that regard.



See description

TITAN PROJECT DIRECTOR’S LIES: Fraudulently took 200 thousand dollars, ignored security protocols

Hide description

Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 1 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: Profimedia/ABACABr. picture: 9 9 / 9 AD Scandal of 2017

A man and a woman in FloridaMark and Shannon Heigl, sued the CEO of the travel company “OceanGate”, Scotton Rush, that he defrauded them and stole $210,258. They never took the all-expenses paid trip to the Titanic, so they accused Rush of “selling them an adventure” because he knew the trip wouldn’t happen. Instead of a refund, the company reportedly told the Heigls they could join the trip in 2021 because they will not be refunded.

During its 2022 expedition, “OceanGate” reported that the sub had a battery problem on its first dive and had to be manually attached to the lifting platform. CEO Stockton Rush is now himself in a submarine that has disappeared somewhere in the Atlantic, en route to the Titanic. Titan is currently missing after losing communication during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic. A frantic search and rescue operation is underway to locate the submarine and extract the crew before the oxygen supply runs out.

Experts have warned that the crew on Titan is at such a depth that the water pressure could “crush” them and that the only way to rescue them would be for the submarine to surface. In addition to Stockton, the submarine includes British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani rich man Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleiman and researcher Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

(WORLD/New)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

